Rumors of a new 14-inch iPad only began to circulate in June 2022, but they're starting to gather pace and some people who are normally in the know are making the right kinds of noise. That means that a 14-inch iPad of some sort is likely to materialize — we just don't necessarily know what moniker it will carry right now. After initial reports that this device would be an iPad Pro, it now seems more likely to be an M2 iPad.

Here's everything that we know about the rumored 14-inch M2 iPad so far.

14-inch M2 iPad processor

One thing that we can be fairly certain of is that the new 14-inch iPad will use the most recent Apple silicon that's designed for iPads and Macs alike: M2. The chip was first announced as part of the refreshed MacBook Air reveal, but it's also destined for iPads of various designations as well. This new 14-inch device is likely to use an M2. The same chip is also likely to power the 2022 iPad Pro, too.

14-inch M2 iPad display

This is where the fun starts. A new 14-inch display would make this the largest iPad ever made, by some margin. The current iPad Pro tops out at 12.9 inches and uses mini-LED technology and ProMotion for buttery-smooth scrolling. Neither of those things are going to come to this iPad according to display analyst Ross Young. That's one of the main reasons we think that this device is a non-Pro iPad, despite it perhaps becoming the best iPad for artists thanks to that huge display.