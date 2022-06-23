Rumors of a new 14-inch iPad only began to circulate in June 2022, but they're starting to gather pace and some people who are normally in the know are making the right kinds of noise. That means that a 14-inch iPad of some sort is likely to materialize — we just don't necessarily know what moniker it will carry right now. After initial reports that this device would be an iPad Pro, it now seems more likely to be an M2 iPad.
Here's everything that we know about the rumored 14-inch M2 iPad so far.
14-inch M2 iPad processor
One thing that we can be fairly certain of is that the new 14-inch iPad will use the most recent Apple silicon that's designed for iPads and Macs alike: M2. The chip was first announced as part of the refreshed MacBook Air reveal, but it's also destined for iPads of various designations as well. This new 14-inch device is likely to use an M2. The same chip is also likely to power the 2022 iPad Pro, too.
14-inch M2 iPad display
This is where the fun starts. A new 14-inch display would make this the largest iPad ever made, by some margin. The current iPad Pro tops out at 12.9 inches and uses mini-LED technology and ProMotion for buttery-smooth scrolling. Neither of those things are going to come to this iPad according to display analyst Ross Young. That's one of the main reasons we think that this device is a non-Pro iPad, despite it perhaps becoming the best iPad for artists thanks to that huge display.
If this is indeed a traditional iPad, will it pack a Home button or will we get an iPad Air situation where the Home button is removed in favor of Touch ID, taking a new home in the Power button? That's something we're yet to really hear much about.
14-inch M2 iPad storage and RAM
Little is known about what kinds of storage options we should expect from such a large tablet, but we can only hope that Apple will finally ditch the 64GB option. It's time, right? One early report suggested that the tablet will start at 512GB, but that seems unlikely unless the device sits atop the iPad Pro lineup.
That same report, by leaker Majin Bu, has Apple giving the unknown tablet a full 16GB of RAM, too. The current M1 iPad Pros ship with 8GB except for those that have 1TB and 2TB of storage — they get 16GB.
"According to my resource, Apple is developing a new 14.1-inch iPad M2 with 512GB and 16GB of base memory. The new M2 line is expected to include a new 11-inch model with no major changes, a new 12.9 model with reduced bezels, and this new 14.1 iPad," Bu said.
14-inch M2 iPad price & availability
The price of such a large iPad is an interesting one, something that has been missing from leaks and rumors. As guidance, the current 10.2-inch iPad starts at $329 for a 64GB model, whereas the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,099. That's a huge window, but the only thing we can be fairly sure of right now is that this device will sit somewhere between the two.
A release window is something that now seems to be fairly consistent among the most recent rumors, however, the first quarter of 2023 is looking a good bet according to analyst Ross Young.
