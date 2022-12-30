Apple reportedly scraps plans to launch 14-inch iPad Pro

It seems that the speculation and rumors surrounding a 14.1-inch iPad Pro have finally come to an end, as it has been confirmed by a reliable source that the device will not be released in 2023.

As reported by MacRumors, display analyst Ross Young says that Apple has canceled its plans to release a 14.1-inch iPad Pro in the first quarter of 2023. According to Young, "Apple is no longer planning to launch the new 14.1-inch form factor. Young suggests the device has been canceled entirely or significantly delayed."

The funny thing here is that Young was one of the sources who originally talked about the company planning the 14.1-inch iPad Pro. Granted, it's likely that Apple was truly testing and looking to release such a device, but it appears that the prototype stage will be where that screen size dies...for now.

Many iPad fans had been eagerly anticipating the release of a larger iPad Pro, as it was thought that the increased screen size would make the device more suitable for productivity tasks such as video editing, graphic design, and anyone who is on the eternal quest to replace their Mac with an iPad.

Could we ever see a 14-inch iPad Pro?

While it doesn't seem that the huge iPad Pro is in the cards for 2023, that doesn't mean Apple will never release such a screen size to the lineup. Mark Gurman, who originally reported on the company's work on the larger model, said that the larger tablet could "hit stores a couple of years down the road at the earliest."

So, it sounds like those hoping for an iPad Pro Max can still hope. However, if you're in the market for an iPad Pro now, it seems that you may want to opt into the existing 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Apple is also rumored to be working to move the iPad Pro lineup from mini-LED to OLED displays. That might be an even bigger change for most users than an extra inch of the display.