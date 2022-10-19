iPad Pro with M2 misses out on major OLED upgrade still expected in 2024

On Tuesday, Apple announced the next-generation iPad Pro models. As expected, this year's models feature the same display specs as the previous ones. The 12.9-inch model comes with a Liquid Retina XDR display, while the 11-inch version has a Liquid Retina display.

When might an OLED iPad Pro finally make its debut? Once again, we might have the answer. According to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Apple won't improve the display on the iPad Pro until 2024 at the earliest.

This opinion, which was mentioned on Twitter (opens in new tab), aligns with similar pronouncements we've heard over the past few months.

2024 OLED iPad

In June, The Elec noted that Samsung would likely provide Apple with OLED for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models in 2024. One month later, ET News said thinner iPad Pro models would arrive in 2024, featuring OLED to deliver "unrivaled image quality" using per-pixel illumination. According to that report, LG could join Samsung as an OLED supplier.

The 2022 iPad Pro with M2 models announced this week are noted for being strikingly similar to the ones released last year, except that they contain the Apple M2 chip. As you can read in our iPad Pro (2021) review we loved last year's tablet for its mini-LED display and M1 power, and this new iPad Pro promises to be the company's best iPad yet despite the small upgrades.

And yet, because Apple elected to make few changes between the previous- and current-generation iPad Pro models, attention will quickly turn to what the future holds. In this case, it's becoming increasingly clear Apple will steer clear of offering an iPad Pro update in 2023 and focus instead on releasing something significantly different a year later.

In addition to announcing new iPad Pro models this week, Apple revealed the 10th-generation iPad. The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an A14 Bionic chip, and, for the first time for the model, a Touch ID built into the top button.

The new iPad Pro and iPad models are available for pre-order now; they arrive on Wednesday, October 26.