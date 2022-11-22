This year's brand new iPad Pro gets super $200 off saving for Black Friday

As Black Friday gets closer, we've run into an all-new deal on the 2022 iPad Pro. You can save big bucks on the larger model for a limited time. Instead of paying $1199 for the entry-level 128GB version, Amazon's offering it for $999.

The discount on the Space Gray option is one of the best since the model was launched just a few weeks ago. Along with the 11-inch iPad Pro (2022), the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is mostly the same as the 2021 version.

(opens in new tab) 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022): $1199 $999 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This promotion is only on the 128GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro in Space Gray. If this interests you, we strongly suggest making your purchase soon.



The 4-star rated iPad Pro (2022) offers an Apple M2 chip for the first time. It's the same one found in the 2022 MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022). The newest iPad Pro also includes Apple Pencil Hover, which offers a new way to interact with the writing and drawing device.

Once again, Apple has saved the best display for only the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It's a Liquid Retina XDR display with a 2D backlighting system with 2596 full array local dimming zones and 2732-by-2048-pixel resolution at 264 pixels per inch (PPI).

We continue to find Black Friday deals and strongly suggest checking in often in the coming days. As new Black Friday Apple deals are found, you'll be among the first to know. In the meantime, happy shopping.