2022 iPad and M2 iPad Pro orders are already 'preparing to ship' to customers

Some lucky preorder customers are close to already seeing UPS or FedEx lose their new iPad.

As reported by 9to5Mac, some customers who have placed early preorders for the 2022 iPad or M2 iPad Pro are already seeing Apple change their order status from simply processing the order to "preparing to ship."

The new 10th generation iPad, the Magic Keyboard Folio, and the M2 iPad Pro models will all launch next week on Wednesday, October 26th. It's common for Apple to prepare new products for shipment up to a week before they officially launch. Preorders customers will likely see their orders start to ship over the weekend or early next week.

The 10th generation iPad features a brand-new design, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, the A14 Bionic chip, USB-C, and support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio. The new iPad Pro models feature the M2 chip, a new Apple Pencil hover experience, ProRes video, and Wi-Fi 6E.

Apple also announced a new Apple TV 4K

(Image credit: Apple)

In addition to announcing a number of new iPad models this week, the company also revealed the next generation of the Apple TV 4K. In addition to adding a USB-C port to the Siri Remote, the new $129 set-top box features the A15 Bionic chip and support for HDR10+. The $149 version goes even further by getting a storage boost to 128GB, Gigabit Ethernet, and Thread support.

Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, says that the new Apple TV 4K "offers something for everyone in the family to love.”

“Apple TV 4K is the ultimate way for Apple users to enjoy their favorite entertainment on the biggest screen in the home, and now it is more powerful than ever. The new Apple TV 4K is unlike anything else out there, given its seamless connection to other Apple devices, ease of use, and access to amazing Apple content. It offers something for everyone in the family to love.”

The new Apple TV 4K starts at $129 and is available to order now. It will officially release on Friday, November 4. The new iPads are also available to order now and will launch on Wednesday, October 26.