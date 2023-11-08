12.9-inch iPad Pro tipped to be discontinued in 2024, but its replacement could be a huge upgrade

As rumors of Apple's 2024 12.9-inch iPad Pro refresh continue to point to a big OLED display refresh, a new report claims that we can expect the company to also discontinue the current iPad Pro at the same time.

It wasn't clear whether Apple might keep the current miniLED iPad Pro around as a cheaper option once the OLED model lands next year, but a new report by the research outfit TrendForce claims that won't be the case at all.

Instead, it's thought that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro as we know it will be canceled.

13-inch iPad Pro

The TrendForce report, first spotted by MacRumors, says that "with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro expected to be discontinued in 2024, the shipment volume of Mini LED tablets is expected to decrease by about 15.6% YoY, making these two the only applications expected to decline."

As for its replacement, the new OLED iPad Pro is expected to grow slightly to 13 inches, although it isn't yet known exactly how Apple will market it.

The move to OLED displays will cement the iPad Pro's place as the best iPad money can buy, especially for artists. The improved display will allow for better color reproduction, something that can be vital in a creative setting. We can also expect an improvement in battery life due to the lower power consumption of the new display technology.

There is also the potential for an always-on display similar to that of the iPhone 15 Pro following the move to OLED. The technology could allow Apple to reduce the tablet's refresh rate to just 1Hz, allowing it to display information even when off without destroying battery life.

2024 is set to be a big year for the iPad following a dearth of announcements in 2023. This was the first year since 2010 where no iPads have been unveiled, but that should change next year with new iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini refreshes expected alongside that of the iPad Pro.