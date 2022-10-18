iPad Pro 2022 release revealed packing M2 chip

Apple has unveiled its new iPad Pro tablet today, sporting the M2 Apple silicon chip.



The new M2 has an 8-core CPU, which Apple says is up to 15% faster than the previous M1 chip in last year's model. According to Apple's press release (opens in new tab), the chip also features upgrades to its efficiency cores and 10-core GPU, which should equal about 35% faster graphics performance. Lastly, the 16-core Neural Engine can process about 40$ more operations per second than the M1 iPad Pro could, so the iPad Pro (2022) should be much better and handling machine learning tasks.

More Apple pencil functionality

The second-generation Apple Pencil is still the only one that works with iPad Pro (2022), but thanks to iPadOS 16 (opens in new tab) it now has some new functionality.



Apple has introduced hover with Apple Pencil which allows the iPad to detect the Apple Pencil up to 12mm above the display, previewing their mark before they actually make it.

This also allows users to sketch and illustrate with even greater precision and makes everything users do with Apple Pencil even more effortless. For example, with Scribble, text fields automatically expand when the pencil gets near the screen, and handwriting converts to text even faster."

The current lineup

Apple's new iPad Pro supplants the previous generation of iPad Pro released in April of 2021, as the company's best iPad.

That was the first iPad Pro to debut the new range of Apple silicon with the M1 chip, as featured in both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models. It also featured 5G, and the bigger 12.9-inch model came with a Liquid Retina XDR display powered by mini-LED for better dynamic range, brightness, and viewing. Both came with a 120Hz ProMotion display, up to 2TB of storage, Thunderbolt through its USB-C, LiDAR, and more.

The new iPad Pro will be able to make full use of iPadOS 16 which is going to be released this month alongside the new iPad. The biggest update in iPadOS 16 is a new Stage Manager feature that has caused some controversy because it wasn't supported by lots of older devices. Apple has taken steps to bring the feature, which brings new multitasking to iPad, to older models without support for an external display, but this won't hold back the new Pro.