This overlooked iPadOS 17 feature turned a GameBoy Camera into a FaceTime wonder
The GameBoy camera just got useful.
When Apple announced iPadOS 17 at WWDC in June there was a lot to take in. So it's understandable that some features didn't get the attention they might have deserved. One of those features just gave us a wonderful mix of the old and the new and we're absolutely here for it.
The feature in question is support for UVC (USB Video Class) devices, and it already sounded pretty interesting. The short version is that the feature will allow iPads to recognize webcams for use in things like FaceTime which could be cool if you want to use something other than the built-in camera.
Now, one person has taken that UVC support and connected an external camera that few of us would ever have considered and the result is amazing. That camera? The GameBoy Camera, a product that was first released in 1998.
From 1998 to 2013
The story goes that MacStories' Federico Viticci was putting iPadOS 17 through its paces, testing UVC support in particular. He connected a few other accessories which worked fine — UVC also allows support for video capture cards and more — but it was when the GameBoy Camera became involved that things really got interesting.
"I have an Analogue Pocket, which is an outstanding modern take on the Game Boy that can play original Game Boy cartridges," Viticci explains. "I also have the Analogue Pocket dock, which lets me play Game Boy games on a big screen by taking advantage of the Pocket’s excellent upscaling mode for Game Boy graphics." The scene was set.
The next question was obvious. "If I could use the Game Boy Camera on a Pocket and send the video feed from the console to the iPad Pro, would I then be able to do a FaceTime call with someone while looking like a character straight out of a Game Boy game?" The answer, it seems, was that he could.
The result was a FaceTime call with Viticci appearing in that familiar GameBoy -display green.
You can of course read the ins and outs of how this all went down over on MacStories, and it's well worth checking out. If only to see what FaceTime would have looked like if it launched in 1998.
