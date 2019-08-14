At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) each June, Apple announces new software versions for iPhone and iPad. Then for the next three months, developers, members of the tech media, and it seems nearly everyone else, put these updates through the paces, bugs and all. The public finally gets to download the finished product in September, like clockwork, right before Apple begins selling its latest crop of mobile devices.

This year, Apple didn't announce a new version of iOS for iPad. Instead, it revealed iPadOS 13. Similar to the also announced iOS 13 for iPhone, iPadOS 13 offers iPad-specific features. Like I have done for nearly a decade, I've been using beta versions of the newest update on my mobile devices. There's much I love about iPadOS 13 and how it performs on my 11-inch iPad Pro. My favorite new feature isn't as flashy as some of the others. However, it's probably the one that will convince you to ditch your laptop for your iPad, at least in certain situations. I'm talking about the new text editing tools coming with iPadOS 13.

Time to edit

Writing text has always had a place on iPad, whether through Apple's Pages or Notes apps, or one of the hundreds of third-party solutions readily available on the App Store. Without mouse support, the iPad was never my first choice as a writing tool, however. For this, I have always turned to my MacBook Pro, even at times when my iPad Pro would have provided a more convenient solution. The new text-based features in iPadOS 13 have me rethinking my priorities.