What you need to know
- People are discovering that the iPhone 11 "glows" when the flashlight is turned on.
- It only appears to happen on the iPhone 11, not the iPhone 11 Pro.
- Intentional or not, it looks really cool.
The iPhone 11 is great for a lot of reasons. It's affordable, powerful, and features an impressive camera. The device also… glows?
We're not sure if this was intentional or not, but many iPhone 11 owners are discovering that it looks like the device is glowing when the flashlight is turned on. See for yourself in the video below.
The flashlight appears to be so bright that it lights up the edges of the phone. Apparently, this doesn't happen in the iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max, so it looks like this was just a happy accident.
One user on Reddit speculated on what's causing the iPhone 11's glow.
"Could be because of the frosted glass on the camera bump," Reddit user FourzerotwoFAILS said. "Probably scattering a bit of the light around the edges. Would explain why it's not present on the Pro models."
Tech YouTuber MKBHD also highlighted the iPhone 11's ability to glow.
Whoa. I can never tell if this stuff is on purpose, but the flashlight on the iPhone 11 is so bright it glows around the entire edge of the phone. Shoutout to @canoopsy for showing me 🤓 pic.twitter.com/IcSwsZTg1u— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 3, 2019
It's nothing more than a fun party trick, but we have to admit it looks pretty cool. Now, if only Apple will use this to one day create light-up Apple logo notifications.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.