What you need to know
- Singapore-based Gray has announced new cases for the presumed iPhone 11.
- A limited amount of the cases will be made and cost between $1,500 and $3,000.
- The cases will be available following the iPhone 11's release in September.
Gray, an accessory company based in Singapore, has unveiled new cases for what's presumed to be the upcoming iPhone 11. But these aren't your run of the mill accessories.
The new cases are part of Gray's Alter Ego line of luxury cases, which feature grade 5 titanium to keep your device safe from accidental drops. The cases are set to be available following the iPhone 11's launch in September, with prices ranging from $1,500 to $3,000.
Gray's cases stand out not only for their eye-popping price but because of their unique, angular design, which the company likens to the "aerodynamic shape of hypersonic planes."
Your journey is taken further with the mechanically textured surface, a tactile sensation that elevates the Alter Ego into another dimension. This stunning finish of precision engineered machining tools made by Gray's most trusted artisans, impossible to be replicated by hand. Two titanium bodies secured by 4 torx screws forms the exterior of the Alter Ego, paired with a TPU Housing that secures the Alter Ego snugly onto the iPhone. Highly customisable, different Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) sets can be used to give the Alter Ego a burst of personality. Those who wish to venture even further can pair different finishes of the Alter Ego with each other, creating a truly jaw-dropping piece.
The Alter Ego cases for Apple's rumored iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max come in a variety of finishes, including titanium, stealth, gold, and blue. There's also a color called aurora, which Gray says is achieved by hand torching the titanium.
The Alter Ego in gold and aurora is limited to 50 pieces each, while the other options are limited to 100 pieces. Once they're sold out, they're gone.
