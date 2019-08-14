Gray, an accessory company based in Singapore, has unveiled new cases for what's presumed to be the upcoming iPhone 11. But these aren't your run of the mill accessories.

The new cases are part of Gray's Alter Ego line of luxury cases, which feature grade 5 titanium to keep your device safe from accidental drops. The cases are set to be available following the iPhone 11's launch in September, with prices ranging from $1,500 to $3,000.

Gray's cases stand out not only for their eye-popping price but because of their unique, angular design, which the company likens to the "aerodynamic shape of hypersonic planes."