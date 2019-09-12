iPhone 11 will take portrait shots of pets and objects.

Since the event Apple has also updated its iPhone 11 product page to include mention of the new portrait capabilities as spotted by MacRumors .

The newly announced iPhone 11 will support Portrait Mode for both pets and objects for the first time. Its predecessor, iPhone XR, was only able to capture portraits of humans. Apple briefly mentioned the improvement on-stage during the announcement, but a lot of people will have missed it.

Take portraits to new places. With new kinds of portraits and more lighting controls, the dual cameras in iPhone 11 work together to create stunning images. And Portrait mode now works with everything you love to shoot — that includes your best friends, two‑legged or four.

Portrait Mode creates a faux bokeh effect, providing a sense of depth that isn't normally available. It blurs the background of the image while the photo's subject – which can now be a person, pet, or object, remains in focus.

The addition of a second camera to the iPhone 11 has allowed Apple to use more advanced depth mapping, just as it did on the iPhone X and iPhone XS/XS Max. It also means that Apple has flipped the switch on additional Portrait Lighting effects, with Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, and High‑Key Mono all now available for use.

Apple's inclusion of a second camera makes the iPhone 11 more viable as the defacto iPhone for most people and this feature change further drives that point home. Most people will be more than happy with what iPhone 11 offers. But for those who want more, iPhone 11 Pro is available.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max all go on sale on September 20th. Pre-orders for all three new phones will begin on September 13h at 5 AM PT.