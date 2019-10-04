What you need to know
- The iPhone 11 Pro Max topped Consumer Reports' smartphone rankings.
- The iPhone 11 Pro took second place.
- Consumer Reports praised the iPhone 11 Pro Max's battery life, cameras, and performance.
Apple's newest lineup of iPhones have earned praise far and wide, and now Consumer Reports is chiming in. The iPhone 11 Pro Max topped the publication's smartphone rankings, with the smaller iPhone 11 Pro earning second place.
Consumer Reports highlighted the iPhone 11 Pro Max's battery life and also praised the device's triple-camera setup.
For one thing, the battery life is much better. The iPhone 11 Pro Max lasted a more than impressive 40.5 hours in our testing. That's the longest stretch of any phone currently listed in our ratings. And it marks a big turnaround for Apple. Just a few years ago, iPhones tended to lag behind the competition in this area.
Apple has consistently set high standards for smartphone cameras, and those on the new iPhones have outperformed their predecessors. The company has also added a camera with an ultrawide lens to all three of its new phones, a feature already available on this year's Galaxy phones.
Consumer Reports also said the iPhone 11 Pro models earned the top spots thanks to more durable designs, brighter displays, and improved performance.
Despite Consumer Reports declaring Apple's latest iPhone models as its top picks, it said the devices barely edged out the competition.
"Just six points separate our first- and 10th-ranked phones," the report said. Consumer Reports added that some categories are separated by just fractions of a point.
Be that as it may, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are the best smartphones you can buy right now, according to Consumer Reports.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.