To celebrate iPhone 11 preorder day, Apple has released two new ads, one of which features a very good dog.

Posted to its YouTube channel, the ads, which take place in a futuristic facility straight out of a science fiction movie, highlight the durability and triple-camera system found in the iPhone Pro.

"It's tough out there" is one-minute ad that shows the iPhone 11 Pro hit with a variety of stuff, from toy hammers to plastic cars to Brussel sprouts. For the grand finale, an entire wedding cake is dropped onto the phone followed by a dousing by ceiling sprinklers.