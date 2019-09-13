What you need to know
- Apple has released two new ads for the iPhone 11 Pro.
- The ads highlight the durability of Apple's new flagship.
- Preorders for the new iPhones are available now.
To celebrate iPhone 11 preorder day, Apple has released two new ads, one of which features a very good dog.
Posted to its YouTube channel, the ads, which take place in a futuristic facility straight out of a science fiction movie, highlight the durability and triple-camera system found in the iPhone Pro.
"It's tough out there" is one-minute ad that shows the iPhone 11 Pro hit with a variety of stuff, from toy hammers to plastic cars to Brussel sprouts. For the grand finale, an entire wedding cake is dropped onto the phone followed by a dousing by ceiling sprinklers.
"Triple-camera system" is a shorter ad but no less enthralling. The ad shows what appears to be an afghan hound posing in front of the new iPhone 11 Pro, as the device switches between the ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto lenses.
To conclude the ad, Apple demonstrates the power of its new Night Mode, which as we've seen is capable of producing astounding results.
Following the availability of preorders, shipments for Apple's new iPhones are already starting to slip. Now, with a marketing blitz in full effect, getting your hands on a new iPhone over the next month might be difficult.
The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are available to preorder now and will officially launch on September 20.