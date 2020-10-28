Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro has reportedly broken pre-order records in India, in part thanks to promotional offers.

From ZeeNews:

The newly-launched iPhone 12 and 12 Pro for which pre-orders were thrown open in India on October 23 have done tremendously well at Apple Authorised resellers who have received record pre-orders riding on cool, exciting offers. Trade sources told IANS on Wednesday that the pre-orders for the new iPhones this time are super high and the authorised sellers are set to hand over the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro on October 30 to those who pre-booked it in the country.

The report notes promotional offers such as HDFC Bank's cashback offer on some iPhone models. The report further cites industry experts who claim that Apple is replicating the success it had with the iPhone 11 in the country with the iPhone 12:

"With more iPhone users looking for an upgrade from their older-generation iPhones, Apple's decision to reinvigorate its new product line-up across price-points is helping it," Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, told IANS.

Initial excitement in the country is likely further being driven by the fact that customers can now buy directly from Apple after the company opened its online store in India last month.