Apple has shared photos of customers around the world receiving their iPhones to celebrates the launch of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

In a press release the company stated:

On Friday, October 23, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro with 5G went on sale, ushering in a new era for iPhone. Also making its debut was the all-new iPad Air, featuring the advanced A14 Bionic chip. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPad Air are now available in stores and arriving in customers' homes around the world.

Apple shared photos of customers in Singapore's Apple Orchard Road store, with customers in masks receiving their iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and iPad Air devices.

Apple has also shared some photos of its distribution center in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and UPS's Worldport in Louiseville, Kentucky as phones prepare to ship to customers across the nation.