What you need to know
- Apple's iPhone 12 launches today.
- The company has shared photos as customers arrive in stores to buy the new device.
- You can also see behind the scenes as Apple begins distribution in the US.
Apple has shared photos of customers around the world receiving their iPhones to celebrates the launch of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.
In a press release the company stated:
On Friday, October 23, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro with 5G went on sale, ushering in a new era for iPhone. Also making its debut was the all-new iPad Air, featuring the advanced A14 Bionic chip. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPad Air are now available in stores and arriving in customers' homes around the world.
Apple shared photos of customers in Singapore's Apple Orchard Road store, with customers in masks receiving their iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and iPad Air devices.
Apple has also shared some photos of its distribution center in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and UPS's Worldport in Louiseville, Kentucky as phones prepare to ship to customers across the nation.
A launch year like no other, Apple's stores are all operating health measures including temperature checks, social distancing, the wearing of masks, and bookable appointments to ensure customers and staff remain safe.
Apple staff are using sanitizer and wipes when handling customer devices, and Apple's large tables on its shop floor provide the perfect measure for social distancing. Apple is also operating a reservation system to stop queues building up outside of its stores, and reservation is the only way to secure the purchase of a device at a brick and mortar location. Apple is recommending to customers that they check Apple's website to establish the best purchasing option for them in advance of traveling. Apple is also operating several 'Express' retail setups which help customers get in and out of stores more quickly and easily.
Apple says it plans to update its story from today as more stores open and customers get their hands on their devices, so we'll update this piece too. Stay tuned.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
