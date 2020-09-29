iPhone 12 64GB model confirmed, shipments start next week

A new report from serial Apple leaker Jon Prosser states the iPhone 12 will be getting a 64GB storage option, despite previous reports Apple was ditching the configuration.

In his latest tweet Prosser states:

Apple's first shipment of final iPhone 12 units is going out to distributers on October 5th The shipment includes: iPhone 12 mini 5.4 (Definitely the final marketing name) -64/128/256 iPhone 12 6.1 -64/128/256 Event on October 13, as I mentioned before.

There are now multiple reports that Apple plans to announce the new iPhone 12 on October 13, and further information suggesting pre-orders will begin later that week on October 16.

More interestingly, the report seems to confirm that Apple's iPhone 12 lineup will in fact feature a 64GB storage option. Back in May it was reported the iPhone 12 and 12 Max would not feature a 64GB option.

Remember, Apple is expected to announce four new models of iPhone in three different sizes, two iPhone 12 models, and two iPhone 12 'Pro' variants:

iPhone 12 mini - 5.4-inch

- 5.4-inch iPhone 12 - 6.1-inch

- 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro - 6.1-inch

- 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max - 6.7-inch

It is these first two devices Prosser now says will get 64GB, starting storage size for the Pro remains 128GB.

Prosser also notes in his tweet that 'iPhone 12 mini' is the confirmed final marketing name of Apple's smallest iPhone 12, reports over the weekend noted Apple Silicone case stickers seemingly bearing the same name.

Finally, Prosser notes that vendors will start receiving the first shipments of iPhone 12 devices from October 5, next week.

Whilst 64GB might not sound like a lot of storage for a phone in 2020, bear in mind that iCloud and other online storage options mean on-device storage isn't perhaps as key for many users as it once used to be. iMore polled readers in December of 2019, and a whopping 59% stated that 64GB of storage was "plenty" in an iPhone.