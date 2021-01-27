Apple CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri both took questions during the company's Q1 earnings call in which Apple announced record-breaking revenue of over $110 billion. Apple's iPhone business saw impressive growth despite releasing its new iPhone 12 lineup later than usual due to supply-chain challenges during the pandemic.

Even with these challenges in place, Tim Cook revealed during the call that the company had experienced "the largest number of upgraders that we've ever seen in a quarter" during Q1 2021.