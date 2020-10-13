When Apple announced that the iPhone 12 mini would start at $699 and the iPhone 12 would start at $799, they played a little fast and loose with what the two new iPhones would truly cost.

When looking at the Apple Store website in the United States, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are $699 and $799, but only for AT&T and Verizon customers. For anyone with T-Mobile and Sprint, the new iPhone 12 mini will cost you $729, while the iPhone 12 will cost $829.

It appears that both AT&T and Verizon have "Special Offers Available" with the two new iPhone 12 models that knock $30 off the price. When you choose AT&T or Verizon when shopping for an iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12, you'll see the lower price and a message explaining why.