What you need to know
- The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are $30 more expensive than models from AT&T and Sprint.
- Both AT&T and Verizon are offering a $30 discount when activating with their service.
- The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models are not affected by the pricing differences.
When Apple announced that the iPhone 12 mini would start at $699 and the iPhone 12 would start at $799, they played a little fast and loose with what the two new iPhones would truly cost.
When looking at the Apple Store website in the United States, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are $699 and $799, but only for AT&T and Verizon customers. For anyone with T-Mobile and Sprint, the new iPhone 12 mini will cost you $729, while the iPhone 12 will cost $829.
It appears that both AT&T and Verizon have "Special Offers Available" with the two new iPhone 12 models that knock $30 off the price. When you choose AT&T or Verizon when shopping for an iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12, you'll see the lower price and a message explaining why.
Prices include a $30 AT&T instant discount. Requires activation.
Prices include a $30 Verizon instant discount. Requires activation.
The SIM-free iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 also start at $729 and $829, so it appears that the new iPhones truly do cost more than $699 and $799, but that some carriers are offering a discount to bring the price down.
This pricing does not seem to affect the iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max, which start at $999 and $1099 regardless of the carrier you are choosing.
