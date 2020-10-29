What you need to know
- The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are launching in more countries.
- Countries in the October 30 launch include India and South Korea.
- The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will go on preorder on November 6.
It's October 30 in some places in the world already, and that means it's iPhone 12 launch day.
Reported by MacRumors, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are beginning to launch in more countries around the world. Now, customers in countries like India and South Korea can purchase the new iPhones.
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now available in additional countries and regions, including India and South Korea, where the calendar has already turned to October 30 launch day. The devices can be purchased from select retailers, including the Apple Store in South Korea, while online orders are set to begin arriving to customers.
The report notes that the new iPhones will launch in about fifteen more countries on Friday, October 30.
The full list of countries where the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are launching includes Andorra, Armenia, Bulgaria, Estonia, Georgia, Greenland, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Macau, Malta, South Korea, and Ukraine. Carrier Ooredoo has also started accepting pre-orders in the Maldives, with shipments to begin in November.
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro launched in the United States, as well as thirty other countries, on October 23. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available to preorder on November 6 with a launch date of November 13.
