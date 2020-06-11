What you need to know
- The first filings for Apple's iPhone 12 have been spotted.
- 9 new iPhone model numbers are listed in the Eurasian Economic Commission database.
- There's also a new desktop Mac listed, which is rumored for WWDC.
The model numbers of Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 and a new Mac have been revealed on the Eurasian Economic Commission database.
As reported by MySmartPrice:
A report from DigiTimes that came out yesterday claimed that Apple will complete the second phase of Engineering Validation and Testing (EVT) of the iPhone 12 series by the end of June. Well, that news now seems to be true.
The upcoming iPhones are indeed being validated (certified) as we have now come across a certification of nine unannounced Apple iPhone models on the EEC certification platform. That is not all. We have also spotted a new Mac on EEC. Let us have a look.
The filing lists 'Smartphones for Apple brand', and 9 new model numbers:
A2176, A2172, A2341, A2342, A2399, A2403, A2407, A2408, and the A2411.
Usually, the numbers go up depending on the cost of the device, 2176 is the cheapest, etc. The phones all list iOS 13 as their running operating system, however, this has happened previously with EEC filings.
A new Mac was also certified, a 'personal computer of the Apple brand' model number A2330. Apple is touted to release a new iMac at WWDC sporting the new T2 controller chip, AMD Navi GPU and no Fusion Drive.
Whilst it is hard to read too much into the configuration of the filing, 9 new models of iPhone does not mean that there will be 9 different iPhones, but likely represents several different variations of the same model in respect of their wireless capability. With Apple rumored to be switching to 5G in the next iPhone, there will likely be multiple models of the same phone sold around the world, just as there used to be with older iPhones. Here's a full rundown of the rumored pricing and model structure of the iPhone 12.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
