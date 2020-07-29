Jon Prosser, a popular technology leaker who has recently been missing from the scene for the past couple of months, is back with a new prediction.

Prosser posted a tweet today that cryptically said "iPhone 12. New iPads. October."

iPhone 12

New iPads



October — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) July 29, 2020

Prosser did not provide any other details, specifically as to if those products would be announced or released in that month.

Apple normally hosts its iPhone event in September and then releases the products announced at that event in either the same month or October or November, depending on the product.

If Apple changed its iPhone event to be held in October, that would be a notable change from previous years. If the company retained a September event but then launched all of its devices a month later, that would also be a notable change from its usual schedule.

We will have to wait and see if further details come out before we get an official announcement from Apple.