What you need to know
- Jon Prosser, a popular leaker, is back with a new prediction.
- Prosser says that iPhones and iPads are coming in October.
- It is unclear if the products will be announced or released in that month.
Jon Prosser, a popular technology leaker who has recently been missing from the scene for the past couple of months, is back with a new prediction.
Prosser posted a tweet today that cryptically said "iPhone 12. New iPads. October."
iPhone 12— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) July 29, 2020
New iPads
October
Prosser did not provide any other details, specifically as to if those products would be announced or released in that month.
Apple normally hosts its iPhone event in September and then releases the products announced at that event in either the same month or October or November, depending on the product.
If Apple changed its iPhone event to be held in October, that would be a notable change from previous years. If the company retained a September event but then launched all of its devices a month later, that would also be a notable change from its usual schedule.
We will have to wait and see if further details come out before we get an official announcement from Apple.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You could own a magazine signed by Steve Jobs for (at least) $11k
Steve Jobs was on the cover of the October 9, 1989 issue of Fortune and you could own a signed copy of it. For a price.
TikTok valued at $50 billion as investors eye up takeover
Investors of TikTok parent company ByteDance have valued the video platform at a whopping $50 billion as they eye up a takeover.
Read Tim Cook's opening statement to antitrust committee in full
Tim Cook and Apple have issued the CEOs opening statement to a House antitrust committee in advance of the hearing.
Coach style, on your Apple Watch
If you love Coach bags and other accessories, you'll be sure to love the entire Apple Watch band collection.