What you need to know
- Apple's online store is now down.
- Pre-orders for iPhone 12 begin today.
- You'll be able to order the iPhone 12 (6.1) and iPhone 12 Pro (6.1) from 5 am PT, 8 am ET, today.
Apple's online store has gone into its customary downtime ahead of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders, which begin in just a few hours. It is also expected Apple will release the new iPad Air 4 at the same time.
Apple's online store currently displays the following message:
The weekend's almost here. And so is pre-order.
Pre-orders will open today for two of Apple's four new iPhone models:
- iPhone 12 - 6.1-inch
- iPhone 12 Pro - 6.1-inch
These phones will be released next Friday, October 23. If you pre-order today, that's when you can expect to take delivery (if you're fast) or the first day you can go into store to collect your reservation or try to buy a phone. Remember, the iPhone 12 is likely to be extremely popular on its opening week, so reserving/pre-ordering is definitely recommended if you want one.
This news, of course, doesn't apply to you if you're after Apple's smallest iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, or the largest model, the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Both of these devices will not be made available to pre-order or reserve until next month.
It also seems very likely that Apple will release the new iPad Air 4 for pre-order at the same time as the first models of iPhone 12. Walmart accidentally released the iPad Air for pre-orders early yesterday.
Apple's new iPhone is the first to feature 5G, as well as Apple's all-new, all-powerful A14 processor. It comes with a new squared design and a range of new colors for both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro lineup.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
