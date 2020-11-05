Apple is set to face an iPhone 12 lineup shortage according to a new Bloomberg report. The issue seems to be related to power management chips and their lack of availability – potentially constraining supply as we edge closer to the all-important holiday season.

However, while power management chips are in short supply it's thought that suppliers will give Apple priority over other companies, hopefully alleviating some of the issues stock shortages could cause.

It's unclear to what extent the bottleneck may limit iPhone availability during its crucial launch quarter, typically Apple's busiest. Despite the shortfall, suppliers are likely to prioritize Cupertino, California-based Apple and its power-hungry iPhone 12 over other customers lining up for scarce parts, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters.

Supply chain issues continue following the initial COVID-19 outbreak and while things have improved, Apple tends to struggle to meet iPhone launch demand even in a normal year. We can all agree that 2020 is anything but.

Apple CEO Tim Cook previously warned that there could be supply constraints across the entire product catalog.

The launch of iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max next week comes three weeks after iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro went on sale. That split launch window suggests that supply is already a problem for Apple – and it appears things aren't going to get better any time soon.