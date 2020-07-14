New iPhone 12 battery filings spotted by MySmartPrice suggest the iPhone 12's battery capacity might be smaller than that of the iPhone 11 lineup.

According to the report:

Amidst news about the possibility that Apple might stop bundling chargers with this year's iPhone models, three new iPhone battery models have appeared on certification platforms UL Demko, Safety Korea, and 3C. Apart from these new batteries, we have also come across two new iPhone chargers on 3C. These include a new variant of the standard 5W charger and a brand new 20W charger – the latter with model number A2305. Now, if you happen to own an iPhone (or simply happen to be an Apple fanboy), you might probably be aware that the maximum charging speed supported by iPhones top out at 18W. Apple seems all set to bump that number to at least 20W with its iPhone 12 models when they launch the new devices in September 2020.

The three new batteries by model number are A2471, A2431, and A2466. Images of the batteries in the filing reveal that the capacity of each respectively is 2227mAh, 2775mAh, and 3687mAh.

MSP postulates that based on rumors that there will be four new iPhones in the iPhone 12 lineup, these batteries will feature as follows:

Apple iPhone 12 (5.4-inch) – A2471 – 2227mAh Apple iPhone 12 Max (6.1-inch) – A2431 – 2775mAh Apple iPhone 12 Pro (6.1-inch) – A2431 – 2775mAh Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7-inch) – A2466 – 3687mAh

As noted, some of these batteries are smaller in capacity than their respective iPhone 11 predecessors. The 5.4-inch doesn't have a natural comparison, but for reference, the slightly larger (in total, not screen size) iPhone SE features a 1,821mAh battery. The iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro (6.1-inch) both have a smaller battery than the iPhone 11 Pro (3190mAh). The iPhone 12 Pro Max, according to this, would have a battery slightly larger than the iPhone 11 Pro Max (3500mAh).

There is, of course, no guarantee that a smaller battery would equal diminished performance compared to this year's phones. Apple has shied away from battery specifications in recent iPhone models, rather emphasizing how well the battery of a new iPhone compares to an old one. For example, the iPhone 11's battery is listed in comparison to the iPhone XS on Apple's website, rather than in mAh. Reduced battery capacity could be an indicator of increased power efficiency, or perhaps space-saving needs driven by an increase in components elsewhere in the device.