- OtterBox has new iPhone 12 cases.
- Models include the Figura, Aneu, and Symmetry Series+.
- They're all compatible with MagSafe on iPhone 12.
Otterbox has announced its new lineup of iPhone 12 cases compatible with Apple's new MagSafe charging technology.
OtterBox is the exclusive third-party provider for the introduction of Magsafe on the iPhone 12. To celebrate the release of the iPhone 12, it has announced three brand new cases.
Figura Series
From OtterBox:
Specially designed for iPhone, Figura Series is the cool case that protects your phone and displays your artistic side. Available in an array of colorful graphic designs, Figura Series precisely frames your iPhone's iconic shape. The ultra-slim profile slips easily into pockets and the one-piece case installs effortlessly. The flexible, soft-touch material offers a comfortable grip and the raised edges help keep your camera and touchscreen safe. Choose Figura Series and express yourself with a protective work of art.
Figura is a range of soft-touch, flexible cases in an array of colorful designs.
Prices start at $49.95.
Aneu Series
Slim and striking. A splash of color. Protective Aneu Series is designed for a perfect fit on your iPhone. Its slim form slides in and out of pockets easily. Its edges add a splash of color and give you a confident hold. You get direct access to your touchscreen and raised screen bumpers help keep your screen and camera safe. Aneu Series is protection personified and a flash of fashion for your iPhone.
These cases offer durable protection and grippy edges and are designed to be sleek and pocket friendly.
$49.95
Symmetry Series+
Get the most out of your new Apple iPhone with Symmetry Series+ with MagSafe compatibility. This slim case shows off your iPhone's sleek design and was thoughtfully developed to interact with Apple's new innovative MagSafe system — bringing a new level of interactivity to your iPhone.
Symmetry comes with antimicrobial technology to protect against bacteria, as well as an ultra-slim form.
$59.95.
All of OtterBox's new cases are available from OtterBox and Apple.com
