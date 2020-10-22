Blue iPhone 12 In 2020, go bold. You have nothing to lose. Just be prepared for the oooohs and ahhhs! From $699 at Apple

Always a winner The (PRODUCT)RED iPhone is always easy to recognize with its beautiful crimson perfectly surrounding the iconic Apple logo on the back of the device. On the iPhone 12, things are even better next to the dual-camera system that adds another layer of perfection. Every iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini (PRODUCT)RED purchase now contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat COVID‑19.

A safe choice You can't go wrong with the iPhone 12 color in white. Perhaps it's not the sexiest version out there, but that's OK. It's just as powerful as all the others.

White iPhone 12 Whether you're buying the white model to go with your winter attire or wish to stand out in the spring, this iPhone color is as impressive as it always has been. From $699 at Apple

A safe choice part two If a white iPhone isn't your thing, but you still want to go with a safe choice, this is the one. Call it black, space black, or space gray, Apple has always produced a dark iPhone color. This year's choice with the iPhone 12 is perhaps the nicest to date.

Black iPhone 12 There's nothing quite as impressive and iconic as a black iPhone. Whether this is your first black iPhone or fifth, you can't go wrong with this choice. From $699 at Apple

Looks like spring You'll never be sad with the green iPhone 12. This model will always keep a smile on your face, more of a cross between traditional green and white.