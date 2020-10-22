The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini is available in five breathtaking colors, including an all-new deep blue. These phones are identical in every other way, other than the external color. You can go traditional and select the black or white model or try one of the new shades featured for this model. Whatever you choose, make an iPhone 12 color selection that matches your personality.
Whether you call it blue or dark blue, this hue is our favorite for the iPhone 12. Sure to stand out in a crowd, this blue iPhone 12 will turn heads for years to come.
The iconic white iPhone color is always a great choice, no matter the season. When you're ready to add some splash, buy a new case.
The first iPhone featured a black hue. If you're the type of person that doesn't like change, this is probably the iPhone 12 for you. You can't go wrong!
For the second year in a row, Apple's offering its everyday iPhone in green. If you're feeling especially lucky, here's the handset for you.
Every iPhone 12 (PRODUCT)RED purchase contributes directly to the Global Fund to fight AIDS. That's right! You can get a new phone and make a difference too.
What's your favorite?
For Apple's latest flagship device, you can choose from five beautiful colors. Our favorite is the all-new blue version, which is slightly different than the Pacific Blue iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max, but still gorgeous in its own right.
If you're looking for something a little bit more traditional, you can't go wrong with the iPhone 12 in white or black. Either color will still turn heads and look terrific with one of the new MagSafe cases. Still undecided? That's when you select the green or PRODUCT(RED) version.
Happy shopping, and enjoy your new iPhone!
