What you need to know
- You can already pre-order the iPhone 12.
- Caviar is already selling a commemorative 'Apple 1' edition worth $10,000.
- It features wood paneling and an exclusive fragment from an Apple 1 circuit board.
The maker of extraordinary iPhones Caviar is back at it again, this time with a commemorative 'Apple 1' edition of the iPhone 12 that has a cool starting price of $9,990.
Apple 1, the first computer of the future global giant and innovator in digital industry, inspired the designers of Caviar to create a unique gadget Caviar iPhone 12 PRO Apple 1.
An element of the first PC in the world is incorporated into a wooden case with a glossy titanium screen, resembling the original design of Apple 1. You are holding a part of a historical moment!
Caviar iPhone 12 Pro Classic is going to become a unique accessory for all Apple fans and rarity admirers.
By purchasing the Caviar iPhone 12 PRO Apple 1 you are becoming the owner of a rare item – a part of the first computer by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, Apple 1.
The phone contains an exclusive fragment of an Apple 1 circuit board, as well as a wooden back panel and an 'Apple' label in the style of the old computers.
There's a similar 'light' version that you can pre-order for a much more reasonable $4,990. It still contains an exclusive Apple 1 fragment, but it's much smaller.
Given the exclusive nature of the headline device, you won't be surprised to learn that only 9 of them are available worldwide. There are 49 'Apple Light' versions available. Caviar delivers its phones free to your city, and the transaction is accompanied by a personal consultant.
With the iPhone 12 yet to be announced, Caviar is of course simply banking on the release of the phone and likely plans to customize these models once the device is released.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iPhone 12 64GB model confirmed, shipments start next week
Leaker Jon Prosser has confirmed that the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 will both feature a 64GB storage option, despite previous reports Apple would be ditching the smallest configuration this year. Apple's iPhone 12 Pro lineup will start at 128GB.
Judge says that Epic's lawsuit against Apple should go to trial by jury
In today's hearing, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers would not grant Epic an injunction against Apple and recommended the lawsuit go to trial.
This iOS 14 widget puts Stickies on your iPhone's Home screen
Wouldn't it be cool if you could write something onto a Post-It note and then stick it to your iPhone? No, because it'd fall off. This widget's a much better idea.
Your powerful Apple Watch needs the best USB wall chargers
You've come to depend on your Apple Watch to keep you on task—don't let it run out of power! These are the best USB wall chargers available for the Apple Watch.