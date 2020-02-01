What you need to know
- Japanese site Mac Otakara has got its hands on 3D printed mockups of the iPhone 12.
- They are said to be based on Alibaba Sources.
- In the video, they are compared to the iPhone 11.
Japanese outlet Mac Otakara has created 3D-printed mockups of the iPhone 12 based on Alibaba sources, comparing them to the iPhone 11 in a video.
Over on the Mac Otakara website, a report states (translated):
From Alibaba Sources, I got 3D print mock called iPhone 12 / 5.3 inch and iPhone 12 / 5.9 inch and compared it with current iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro.
The screen size of the rumored next iPhone 12 is 5.4 inches (about 13.7 cm) and 6.1 inches (about 15.4 cm), and the screen size is different from those and the authenticity is unknown.
A 3D print mock with a three-lens camera rear camera has already been introduced.
The models are detailed as follows:
- iPhone 12/5.3-inch
- iPhone 12/5.9-inch
- iPhone 12 Pro/6.4-inch
All three phones have a design similar to that of the iPad Pro with its right-angled edges.
The report further notes conflicting reports about the camera configurations. It notes that the mockups given of the two smaller iPhone 12 models both seem to have twin-lens cameras, like the current iPhone 11, whilst the larger iPhone 12 Pro has the three-lens configuration of the current iPhone 11 Pro range. Despite this, Mac Otakara notes that there are rumors the 5.9-inch model may also feature three lenses.
All the mockup models are around 7.4 mm thick, so roughly the same as the old iPhone 8, and quite a bit thinner than the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11. The report also notes that the speaker configuration at the bottom of all three devices seems to have changed.
Check out the video below!
