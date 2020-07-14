What you need to know
- Images of a braided USB-C to Lightning cable have leaked.
- A leaker says that the cable will ship with the iPhone 12.
- Apple is rumored to be dropping the charger and EarPods from the box.
The rumor that Apple may be dropping the charger and EarPods from the box with the iPhone 12 continues to gain steam. The Lightning cable, however, seems to be holding its place in the box. According to new images leaked to Twitter, it may be getting an overhaul.
Posted to Twitter by user DuanRui, the images show a new, braided USB-C to Lightning cable. In addition to the images, the account says that the "iPhone 12 series will be equipped with USB-C to Lightning braided data cable."
iPhone 12 series will be equipped with USB-C to Lightning braided data cable (via. 充电头网) pic.twitter.com/mla5HCKGRU— DuanRui (@duanrui1205) July 14, 2020
Apple shipped the iPhone 11 Pro with an 18W USB-C charger and a USB-C to Lightning cable, so it would not be a far reach to expect them to extend this type of cable to all iPhone 12 models. The company is also rumored to be developing a 20W USB-C charger to use for all of its iPhones and iPads, so the move could make sense if that turns out to be true as well.
It is currently unclear if the claim is genuine, but anyone who has used Apple's Lightning cable knows that they are not the most durable. Adding braiding to the cable would surely increase the durability of the cable, a move that Apple could make to decrease E-waste, an argument it is expected to use if it does in fact remove the charger and EarPods from the box of the iPhone 12.
