Qualcomm is the latest source to hint at an iPhone 12 delay in a call to investors yesterday.

As reported by Reuters:

Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) on Wednesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue largely above Wall Street expectations, powered by sales of its chips used in 5G devices and reaching a settlement with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd... Shares of the company were up as much as 13% in extended trading despite a forecast for fourth-quarter chip revenue slightly lower than analysts expected because of a delayed "flagship phone launch" analyst believe is Apple's new iPhones.

The news reflects a recent report from leaker Jon Prosser suggesting that the iPhone 12 is delayed:

Jon Prosser, a popular technology leaker who has recently been missing from the scene for the past couple of months, is back with a new prediction. Prosser posted a tweet today that cryptically said "iPhone 12. New iPads. October."

We would usually expect an iPhone launch to take place in September, however, this year has seen consistent reports that final decisions regarding prototyping and design have been delayed by COVID-19 disruption to Apple's supply chain and travel. It is possible that Apple could still unveil the phone at an event (likely online or remote) in September, but that the launch of the phone itself for pre-order and customer purchase might be delayed until October. There is of course the option that the event itself is delayed until October, which means we may have to wait even longer for the new device.

Prosser reported as early as March 23 that the iPhone was way behind schedule, and that we should expect it in either October or November.