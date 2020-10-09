Apple is set to announce no fewer than four new iPhone 12 models next week and a new leak claims that all of them will come with a new display. According to a previously accurate leaker, the Super Retina XDR screen remains but it's gaining something special – a coating that will make the screen less likely to break.

Kang, a previously reliable source shared the information as part of a comprehensive rundown of Apple's upcoming event. From the Weibo post (translated):

Four screens are: Super Retina XDR Display, and there is a new screen Glass technology, Ceramic Shield Front Cover, is simply a ceramic substrate glass, which increases hardness and resistance to drop.

The prospect of a hardened iPhone glass is something I'm absolutely here for. However, the prospect of making it harder and more drop-resistant is interesting. Normally making glass harder means it breaks more easily.

If Apple has found a way to make the glass harder – reducing the chance of it scratching – while preventing it from shattering when dropped, iPhone 12 will be a winner for me. I've never had an iPhone break, but I've yet to have one last more than a few months without showing micro-scratches everywhere.

Kang has also shared a ton of information about the upcoming iPhone launch windows as well as colors, pricing and more.

Next week could be quite the week. Apple's iPhone 12 event will of course be fighting for attention with Amazon's two-day Prime Day event, which also kicks off on October 13.