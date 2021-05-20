A new report says the iPhone 12 helped spur a 4000% increase in 5G smartphone shipments in Japan last year.

From TechNews:

With the blessing of Apple's 5G-supported iPhone 12 series models, Japan's domestic 5G smartphone shipments have exploded. In 2020, there will be a 40-fold increase, and this year's shipments are expected to double again. MM Research Institute, a Japanese ICT market research and consulting organization, released a survey report on the 18th and pointed out that in 2020 (April 2020 to March 2021), domestic smartphone shipments in Japan increased by 16.9% annually to 32.757 million. Exceeding the 32.58 million in 2017, the annual shipments set a record high. In 2020, Japan's SIM-Free smartphone shipments increased by 42.4% annually to 4.287 million units. The annual shipments hit a record high, accounting for 13.1% of the overall smartphone shipments.

Apple's iPhone 12 reportedly drove some 11 million 5G smartphone shipments, a 4000% increase on 2019's 269,000 units. As the best iPhone in recent years and the first to feature 5G, it's not hard to see why.

Apple reportedly took around 50% of the Japanese smartphone market followed by Sharp, Samsung, Fujitsu, and Sony.

