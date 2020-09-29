A new report from the South China Morning Post says Apple's main manufacturer is now running 24 hours a day in the run-up to the launch of the iPhone 12, canceling workers' holidays and introducing mandatory overtime.

According to the report:

Apple's main iPhone manufacturer in China is running 24 hours a day to produce the new iPhone 12, canceling workers' holidays and introducing mandatory overtime with juicy bonuses for longer-serving staff, according to employees, recruitment ads, and local media. The all-hands-on-deck approach at Foxconn's massive Zhengzhou factory reflects China's resilient manufacturing capabilities and deep connection between the Chinese and US economies, despite a push from Washington for decoupling.

One employee quoted in the report said that overtime "had increased since summer", and that workers were only allowed to take a maximum of four days per month. The report says that mandatory overtime includes "juicy bonuses for longer-serving staff."

Staff at the plant reportedly earn 5,000 to 6,000 yuan, (US$880) a month. One employee who had recently started night shifts said production lines were running 24 hours a day.

Foxconn is reportedly offering staff a bonus of 10,000 yuan to any worker who started work after September 18, stays on for at least 90 days, and works at least 55 days. Staff also get a small bonus for referring a new worker.

According to the report, many workers have been asked to cancel upcoming holidays for the Mid-Autumn Festival and National day. One worker said that "some people are willing to do this" because Chinese labor laws meant triple salary would be paid for the first three days.

The report further notes that local authorities have ensured that the factory's 200,000 employees have been able to return to work "as quickly as possible" following the pandemic.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 12 at an event on October 13, with pre-orders to begin the same week.