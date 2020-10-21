Apple's iPhone 12 in France will come bundled with its Lightning EarPods inside a slightly larger box in order to comply with the law in the country.

Whilst Apple added plenty of new features to the iPhone 12, it also removed the charger and Lightning EarPods from its iPhone box to make the package substantially smaller, saving on shipping costs and emissions.

Except French law requires smartphone vendors to ship their smartphones with a hands-free device or headphones because of laws about electromagnetic radiation, particularly in relation to small children.

Because of this, Apple's iPhone 12 (and previous models) will still come with Lightning EarPods. New unboxing videos have confirmed however that Apple's iPhone 12 packaging remains unchanged, and that French customers will still get the thinner, sleek iPhone 12 box seen elsewhere. However, this will be contained inside a slightly larger box which features Apple's Lightning EarPods, as seen in TheiCollection's video (via iGeneration):