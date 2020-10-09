A new report ahead of Apple's October iPhone 12 event claims Apple will revive its MagSafe charging tech for iPhone.

From leaker Kang:

The name of wireless charging returns to Magsafe, with a power of 15W.

The leak is part of a big haul of information regarding the October iPhone 12 event which includes information on price, colors, storage, release dates, and information about the upcoming HomePod mini.

Kang further notes that Apple will debut some new charging accessories for iPhone 12, notably a new official magnetic charging case, two new MagSafe Wireless Chargers for iPhone and something called the 'MagSafe Duo Charger' which could indicate support for charging multiple devices at the same time, or compatibility with a range of different products.

Kang's report also confirms previous rumors that Apple will not include either headphones or a power brick with iPhone 12. This has been a rumored change for a while and came to fruition at Apple's recent 'Time Flies' event, where Apple confirmed it was removing the brick from Apple Watch boxes.

According to very recent reports, Apple's AirTags will not feature at the iPhone 12 event and have been delayed until next year. Apple's pricing, color, and storage lineup for iPhone 12 have also been confirmed in this same leak from Kang, as well as the iPhone 12's rumored release date schedule, which will reportedly take place over October and November.