Prolific Twitter leaker L0vetodream has implied that the iPhone 12 Pro lineup will feature 6GB of RAM and that the regular models will only get 4GB.

In a tweet late last night the account stated:

Professional 6GB General 4GB

Professional 6GB

General 4GB — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) July 9, 2020

This is obviously super-cryptic, but given the account's prominence in tweeting out info about upcoming Apple tech, it seems reasonable to assume that the tweet refers to Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 lineup.

For what it's worth, Jon Prosser tweeted in response to coverage of leak stating 'can confirm', lending some weight to the notion.

Can confirm — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) July 10, 2020

As early as November, Barclays claimed the 2020 flagship iPhones would feature 6GB of RAM, and that the iPhone 12 range would ship with 4GB. This was reiterated by Jon Prosser in May. It now seems all but certain that the iPhone 12's RAM configurations will ship as follows:

4GB * 5.4-inch iPhone 12 * 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max

6GB * 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro * 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max

Recent iPhone 12 rumors have caused a real stir after it emerged that Apple may be planning to ditch both EarPods and the charging adapter from the iPhone 12 box, but despite this, the phone will still cost more than current iPhone models. Whilst ditching the charger will save e-waste and shipping costs thanks to a smaller box, it seems more evident now that this might actually be a cost-saving measure to compensate for the increased cost in components for the iPhone 12, driven by the A14 chip and 5G.