What you need to know
- Leaker L0vetodream seems to have cryptically tweeted the iPhone 12's RAM specs.
- The account implies the iPhone 12 Pro version will feature 6GB of RAM.
- Meanwhile, the regular iPhone 12 will feature 4GB.
Prolific Twitter leaker L0vetodream has implied that the iPhone 12 Pro lineup will feature 6GB of RAM and that the regular models will only get 4GB.
In a tweet late last night the account stated:
Professional 6GB General 4GB
Professional 6GB— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) July 9, 2020
General 4GB
This is obviously super-cryptic, but given the account's prominence in tweeting out info about upcoming Apple tech, it seems reasonable to assume that the tweet refers to Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 lineup.
For what it's worth, Jon Prosser tweeted in response to coverage of leak stating 'can confirm', lending some weight to the notion.
Can confirm— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) July 10, 2020
As early as November, Barclays claimed the 2020 flagship iPhones would feature 6GB of RAM, and that the iPhone 12 range would ship with 4GB. This was reiterated by Jon Prosser in May. It now seems all but certain that the iPhone 12's RAM configurations will ship as follows:
4GB * 5.4-inch iPhone 12 * 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max
6GB * 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro * 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max
Recent iPhone 12 rumors have caused a real stir after it emerged that Apple may be planning to ditch both EarPods and the charging adapter from the iPhone 12 box, but despite this, the phone will still cost more than current iPhone models. Whilst ditching the charger will save e-waste and shipping costs thanks to a smaller box, it seems more evident now that this might actually be a cost-saving measure to compensate for the increased cost in components for the iPhone 12, driven by the A14 chip and 5G.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Consumers spent $17 billion through the App Store in Q2 of 2020
According to a new report from App Annie, app usage and spending on the App Store has hit on all time high in the second quarter of 2020.
You can now use your GoPro Hero8 as a webcam on your Mac
Sick of dealing with the average-at-best camera in your Mac? No problem, GoPro has now released beta software that lets you use your Hero8 camera instead.
Apple's Back to School promo is now live in Europe, Asia, and more
Following its launch in the United States, the Apple Back to School promotion is now live in Europe, Asia, Mexico, and the Middle East with AirPods on offer.
Sport bands for Apple Watch are the new black
Apple Watches look great when paired with so-called sport bands. They are a practical and durable choice for everyday wear. Here are some of the best ones currently on the market.