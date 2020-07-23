What you need to know
- New photos appear to have revealed the new iPhone 12 charging cable.
- As per previous rumors, images show a braided cable.
- For the first time, there are also images of a new black cable.
Prolific Twitter leaker L0vetodream has shared new photos of the rumored iPhone 12 lightning cable, which is rumored to be getting a new braided design.
In the tweet L0vetodream simply said:
new lightning cable
new lightning cable pic.twitter.com/psW670omTS— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) July 23, 2020
As you can see, the images reveal two cables, both with a more durable, braided design. Both feature a Lightning connector at one end and USB-C, rather than USB-A, at the other.
L0vetodream says the black cable is "from the iMac Pro", so the leak may not in fact indicate that the iPhone is getting a black cable option, which is a shame, because it looks incredible.
Whilst the veracity of the images isn't concrete, L0vetodream has a good track record when it comes to leaks, and there have been previous reports Apple will switch to a braided Lightning cable.
Just a couple of weeks ago another Twitter user shared similar images. From that report:
The rumor that Apple may be dropping the charger and EarPods from the box with the iPhone 12 continues to gain steam. The Lightning cable, however, seems to be holding its place in the box. According to new images leaked to Twitter, it may be getting an overhaul.
Posted to Twitter by user DuanRui, the images show a new, braided USB-C to Lightning cable. In addition to the images, the account says that the "iPhone 12 series will be equipped with USB-C to Lightning braided data cable."
