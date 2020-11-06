Apple has today made the iPhone 12 Leather Case with MagSafe available for order and there are even photos showing the damage we can expect when these things are used with a MagSafe Charger.

Apple said previously that we could expect the leather cases to suffer from some marking when used with the magnetic charger and it seems the impact of those magnets is enough for Apple to make sure everyone knows before they place an order.

To the point of sharing an image of the damage, no less.

This case is made with high-quality, supple leather to protect your iPhone. Leather is a natural material and like a fine leather belt, it may show creases, marks, or a patina over time. Interaction with MagSafe accessories will leave slight imprints (as shown in the last image of the gallery). If you are concerned about this, we suggest you use an iPhone 12 | 12 Pro Silicone or Clear Case.

I'm still not sure this would bother me one jot, but I do like leather products that start to show their age. I can imagine this would be irritating to others.

What say you? The leather cases Apple makes are always popular – will this put you off buying one this time around? If not, you can order your new Leather Case with MagSafe from Apple for $59.