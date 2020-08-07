A new report from Ming-Chi Kuo says that iPhone supplier Yujingguang is to delay shipment of its iPhone lenses due to problems with the coating.

In a research note seen by iMore, Kuo claims that Yujingguang's proportion of lens shipments may be lower than expected, after a "coating crack quality problem" was revealed in its low-end, wide-angle lens during PVT verification. Specifically the coating of the lens used as the wide-angle lens in the iPhone 5.4 and 6.1-inch models was found to crack under high temperature and high humidity testing.

Kuo says that in the long run, it is likely Yujingguang will solve the issue, however its production and execution capability remains unstable at this time.

Interestingly, Kuo notes that the mass production of two iPhone 12's equipped with the lens is approaching. He notes that supplier Largan will likely supply more lenses than expected to make up for the shortfall. The suggestion that two iPhone 12's, a 5.4-inch and a 6.1-inch model, are nearing production could add further fuel to rumors that Apple may stagger its iPhone launch and release schedule. A recent Digitimes report suggest Apple would release its iPhones in two stages, however that report said both 6.1-inch models would arrive first, contrary to what Kuo is suggesting here.

Kuo says that final assembly mass production of the 5.4 and 6.1-inch iPhones will not take place until early October, which again could point to a release date a bit later in the year than we've come to expect from iPhone 12.