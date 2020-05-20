Reports are suggesting that the iPhone 12's logic board has been leaked on Twitter, revealing changes to its design and layout.

As reported by MacRumors:

An alleged photo of an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro logic board is circulating on social media, as noted by the Twitter account L0vetodream. It is unclear exactly which model the board corresponds with at this time or if it is legitimate.

According to L0vetodream, the board was produced in week 40 of 2019, however, it does not include the A14 chip rumored to feature in the iPhone 12. If this is the iPhone 12's logic board, all it does reveal is that the board has been redesigned to be much longer and thinner, configured into an L-shape, presumably to fit around the iPhone 12's battery. By contrast, the iPhone 11's logic board is much shorter and wider.

the mother board for iPhone 12, leak out in China’s social media

it was produced in 2019, the 40week — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) May 19, 2020

The most recent information regarding the iPhone 12 and its launch later this year, suggests that Apple might be considering delaying an announcement of the phone until October. The reason? Apple is trying to avoid a big gap between announcing the iPhone and it arriving on shelves. Waiting would help Apple's supply chain catch up with disruption caused by the pandemic, and may allow more stores to open.

Apple is rumored to be releasing four handsets, featuring OLED screens and 5G. Prices for the cheapest iPhone 12, the 5.4-inch model will reportedly start at $649. There will also be two 6.1-inch models, an iPhone 12 and an iPhone 12 Pro, as well as an iPhone 12 Pro Max which will be 6.7-inches.