What you need to know
- Apple is rumored to be working on a MagSafe battery pack for iPhone.
- A new leak claims it could feature reverse charging for accessories like AirPods.
A new leak claims Apple's rumored MagSafe battery pack for iPhone 12 may include reverse charging.
Serial Apple leaker Jon Prosser made the revelation on his 'Genius Bar' podcast. From Tom's Guide:
Regular Apple tipster John Prosser told the Genius Bar podcast that two versions of the new battery pack, which would magnetically clamp onto the iPhone 12 like a MagSafe charger, are in development. One of these supposedly supports "reverse charging," which could potentially let you top up the AirPods or AirPods Pro by sitting the charging case on top of the battery pack — while it simultaneously charges your phone.
The news follows multiple reports Apple is working on its own wireless battery pack for MagSafe, following successful iterations from third-party accessory makers. In February, it was noted that code in the latest iOS 14 beta points to an unreleased 'battery pack' for charging the iPhone. The news was later reported again by Bloomberg, stating Apple may still drop the project. From that report:
Anew report says that Apple could scrap a rumored MagSafe wireless battery pack for iPhone 12 because of development issues.
Earlier reports this week of a reference to a mobile battery pack in iOS 14 have been backed up by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman:
Apple Inc. is working on a magnetically attached battery pack for the newest iPhones, an accessory that would wirelessly charge the handset and provide the company with another potentially lucrative add-on product. Apple has been developing the attachment for at least a year and it has been scheduled to launch in the months following the release of the iPhone 12 line, according to people with knowledge of the product. The iPhone 12 models were introduced in October.
Whilst the iPhone's MagSafe array can hold the pack in place, there are development issues including iOS erroneously indicating the pack is overheating. If Prosser's latest report is true, a MagSafe battery pack of the future could not only charge your iPhone but draw power from it too, possibly to aid charging your AirPods.
