DigiTimes says that Apple is "likely" to unveil its next iPhone in September despite production delays.

According to a report:

Apple is likely stick to its plans to unveil its next generation iPhone devices on a product event in September as it did in past years although this year's production of new iPhones could be delayed until after June due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to sources familiar with the matter."

That's in spite of recent reports that the coronavirus outbreak could have an impact on the production of the iPhone 12. If this latest report is correct, it seems that Apple may look to persevere with a launch in September, even if supplies for its new devices are constrained.

A separate DigiTimes report today suggests that Apple's newest A14 chip, based on 5nm architecture, is in very high demand. That report states:

Apple's demand for 5nm A14 mobile application processors (AP) to support its 5G devices is likely to be 50-60% higher than that for its 7nm A13, highlighting the vendor's determination to strengthen its market share in the 5G segment, according to industry sources.

TSMC was reported to have begun production of the A14 chip as early as the start of January. If demand is more than 50% higher than it was for the A13 chip, which powers the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models, then it could indicate that Apple is expecting a bumper year thanks to the introduction of 5G into its handset lineup.