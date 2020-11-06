iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders are now live!

You've had to wait a little longer than some people but the day is finally here – Apple just started accepting pre-orders for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

They were announced in October and we've already seen iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have their time in the sun, but now it's the time of the little and large show. It's time for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max!

Both new iPhones feature MagSafe and with pricing starting at $699 for a 64GB iPhone 12 mini and $1,099 for a 128GB iPhone 12 Pro Max, the screen sizes aren't the only things with a big difference between them!

We've already seen the two newest iPhones in a hands-on video and it's clear that the size difference between the two models is huge. We haven't seen any reviews yet but they're expected early next week.

In addition to the HomePod mini, Apple’s picked reviewers have received the iPhone 12 mini and 12 Pro Max. iPhone reviews will hit on Monday, after pre-orders open this Friday, so not to conflict with the MacBook Pro/Air Apple Silicon event on Tuesday. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) November 4, 2020

Hopefully you're reading this after placing your pre-order. If you're reading it before, what are you waiting for? Get yourself over to the store now! Failing that, we have some new iPhone deals you should probably be checking out, too.

Did you get a pre-order in? Let me know in the comments whether you placed an order and if you did, which model and color?