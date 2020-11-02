Apple's iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will go up for pre-order this Friday, November 6 with devices available for sale on Friday, November 13. But anyone on the iPhone Upgrade Program can now get pre-approved for an upgrade, making this way quicker and less stressful come Friday.

Getting pre-approved is easy. Simply open the Apple Store app on your iPhone, select the model you want including color and storage capacity, and follow the on-screen instructions. Once you're done you'll be good to go.

Then it's just a case of waiting for Friday so you can complete the process!