What you need to know
- Apple's iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro will go up for pre-order this Friday.
- Those on the iPhone Upgrade Program can now get their upgrade pre-approved.
- That'll make things quicker come the big day.
Apple's iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will go up for pre-order this Friday, November 6 with devices available for sale on Friday, November 13. But anyone on the iPhone Upgrade Program can now get pre-approved for an upgrade, making this way quicker and less stressful come Friday.
Getting pre-approved is easy. Simply open the Apple Store app on your iPhone, select the model you want including color and storage capacity, and follow the on-screen instructions. Once you're done you'll be good to go.
Then it's just a case of waiting for Friday so you can complete the process!
After a wait of what seems like forever, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders will get started at 5 a.m. PT or 8 a.m. ET on Friday, November 6. This comes three weeks after those buying iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models went through the same process with varying degrees of success.
Godspeed, intrepid iPhone upgraders!
