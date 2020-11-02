Iphone 12 Pro Pacific Blue HeroSource: Christine Romero-Chan / iMore

What you need to know

  • Apple's iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro will go up for pre-order this Friday.
  • Those on the iPhone Upgrade Program can now get their upgrade pre-approved.
  • That'll make things quicker come the big day.

Apple's iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will go up for pre-order this Friday, November 6 with devices available for sale on Friday, November 13. But anyone on the iPhone Upgrade Program can now get pre-approved for an upgrade, making this way quicker and less stressful come Friday.

Getting pre-approved is easy. Simply open the Apple Store app on your iPhone, select the model you want including color and storage capacity, and follow the on-screen instructions. Once you're done you'll be good to go.

Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday

Then it's just a case of waiting for Friday so you can complete the process!

Iphone 12 Pro ReviewSource: Daniel Bader / iMore

After a wait of what seems like forever, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders will get started at 5 a.m. PT or 8 a.m. ET on Friday, November 6. This comes three weeks after those buying iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models went through the same process with varying degrees of success.

Godspeed, intrepid iPhone upgraders!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.