So tiny!

iPhone 12 mini is smaller than this year's iPhone SE, but not the original

The iPhone 12 mini is now the smallest iPhone you can buy.
Joe Wituschek

Iphone 12 MiniSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Kate Matthews drew out the sizes of every iPhone in the current lineup.
  • The drawing shows that the new iPhone 12 Max will be the largest iPhone ever made.
  • It also shows that the iPhone 12 mini will be smaller than the 2020 iPhone SE.

Today, Apple announced the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, and the HomePod mini during its "Hi, Speed" event. With new display sizes for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, you might be wondering how the size of the actual phones compare. One architecture student had the same thought.

Kate Matthews, an architecture student from England, posted a drawing she had done showing the size differences between Apple's current iPhone lineup. In the second image, she compares all of Apple's 2020 lineup to the original iPhone SE, which still reigns supreme as the tiniest iPhone.

The images tell an interesting story about the history of iPhone sizes. The new iPhone 12 Pro Max will become the largest iPhone to ever be released. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, which both feature a 6.1-inch display, will be slightly smaller than the iPhone 11 which features a display of the same size.

Most notable is the new iPhone 12 mini, which will actually be smaller than the current iPhone SE that was released earlier this year. The original iPhone SE was unofficially known as the "mini" iPhone, but Apple has now brought a true iPhone mini to life.

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek has been in the technology industry for over a decade. Formerly Apple, Joe now covers the company as a news writer for iMore. Connect with Joe on Twitter @joewituschek.