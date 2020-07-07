A new report from Nikkei Asian Review says sources have confirmed that all iPhone 12 models will feature OLED displays, and that Apple is indeed getting rid of the charger from its box.

According to the report:

Apple will use OLED screens for all its forthcoming 5G iPhones this year, going all-in with the world's premium display technology for its flagship range in a move that is sure to spark new competition among suppliers of smartphone panels. The U.S. tech giant plans to introduce four 5G iPhones with three different screen sizes -- 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch -- all of which will use the OLED technology, the Nikkei Asian Review has learned. OLED stands for organic light-emitting diode. The technology not only is more power-efficient, but also produces sharper contrast, deeper back than liquid-crystal displays.

OLED technology is not new to the iPhone, but Apple has held onto an LCD model in previous releases, meaning the iPhone 12 might be the first lineup of phones with no LCD option. It is highly likely that Apple expects the iPhone SE to fill that gap in the lineup.

The report notes that the need for Apple's Face ID tech will mean the notch is still with us for iPhone 12, again a previously reported design feature.

The report also notes that as per previous rumors, the iPhone 12 will not include a charger in the box for the first time. The main reason for this is "because a lot of existing iPhone users already have many of them over the past few years", according to one source. It will also eschew EarPods from the box, but this is to push people towards Apple's AirPods.