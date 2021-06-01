A new report says the iPhone 12 is outperforming the iPhone 11 at a similar stage in its lifecycle based on installed base figures.

From Counterpoint:

Apple iPhone's installed base increased by only 2% in Q1 2021 compared to Q1 2020. Unlike sales or shipments data, the installed base figure tells us about the number of units of a product actually in use. Expansion in its installed base is not part of Apple's strategic focus. Rather than reducing ASP (average selling price) to increase installed base, Apple maintains its ASP and gets good revenue from accessories and services. Comparing the Q1 2021 iPhone installed base with that in Q1 2020, initial sales of the iPhone 12 series were better than the iPhone 11 series. The iPhone 11 series' share in the total iPhone installed base was at 15% in Q1 2020 compared to the iPhone 12 series' 16% in Q1 2021. It may be noted here that the iPhone 12 series' release date was one month later than that for the iPhone 11 series. Further, the iPhone 12 series also competes with the low-tier iPhone SE 2020.

Despite a delayed release and competition from the iPhone SE, Apple's iPhone 12 is in more hands than the iPhone 11 was this time last year.

The figures also reveal a very interesting switch, in that 54% of iPhone 12 models are the iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max. By contrast, the iPhone 11 was more popular than the 'Pro' version last year.

The top 5 iPhone models in Q1 2021 in terms of installed base were the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, and the iPhone 12. The best iPhone in recent memory, Apple is expected to replace the iPhone 12 with the iPhone 13 later this year.