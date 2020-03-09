We're six months away from the introduction of this year's iPhone lineup. As is usually the case by this time of year, the iPhone rumors are now starting to arrive fast and furiously. Better still, the stories are all starting to sound the same.

In recent weeks, we've heard from differing sources that Apple plans on releasing four "iPhone 12" models in September. Like the iPhone 11 series, two of this year's phones should be Pro models, while the other two will be less expensive standard models. Interestingly, all four 2020 iPhone 12 models should include OLED for the first time, with screen sizes as follows:

iPhone 12, 5.4-inches

iPhone 12 Max, 6.1-inches

iPhone 12 Pro, 6.1-inches

iPhone 12 Pro Max, 6.7-inches

Not just 5G

As we've discussed often in recent months, at least one of this year's iPhone models will feature 5G cellular. Like nearly every other iPhone series before it, the iPhone 12 lineup should be most influenced by all-new camera systems.

New Cameras

A new rumor says some iPhone 12 prototypes contain 64MP lenses. Other camera improvements might include a new Ulta Wide lens, Night Mode on the telephoto lens, and more.

Since the iPhone 6s, iPhones have had the same 12MP resolution. An increase is necessary, and 64MP sounds like an excellent sweet spot. At 64MP, the new resolution would best the 48MP found on the recently introduced Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus. It would put it behind the 108MP found on the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

However, the raw megapixel count isn't the only thing that determines image quality. Along with MP, one needs to look at the entire camera module, which includes the size and material of the primary camera lens, plus the light sensor. The image processing hardware and software are also critical.

Bigger battery, but...

The iPhone 12 series could also bring larger batteries to the mix. However, don't get too excited at this point. With better cameras and 5G in the mix, the new iPhones will need bigger batteries just to equal the battery life found on the current models.

Other details

Beyond this, it looks like Apple could reveal both a PRODUCT(RED) and dark blue iPhone Pro model later this year. If correct, this would be a first for the company on both counts. We could also see the first 1TB iPhone, a ProMotion display carried over from the iPad Pro, reverse charging, and more.

Sounds about right

I've covered Apple for many years at iMore and other sites. This experience has taught me that rumors will continue to fluctuate for this year's iPhone lineup until early summer. By that point, with production well at hand, the stories will mostly crystalize as Apple's supplier beginning turn attention towards next year's models. Until then, let the speculation continue!

What do you want?

What new features do you hope to see on this year's iPhones?