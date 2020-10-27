What you need to know
- The iPhone 12 offers a big Personal Hotspot advantage over iPhone 11.
- That's because it supports tethering over 5GHz, rather than 2.4GHz.
- Combined with 5G, it could make for an immense speed boost when tethered.
The Phone 12 will let users tether to other devices using 5GHz Wi-Fi, rather than 2.4GHz, for a big speed Personal Hotspot speed boost.
From MacRumors:
As noted by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, and confirmed by Aaron Zollo, the iPhone 12 lineup introduces support for Personal Hotspot tethering over faster 5GHz Wi-Fi, compared to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi on previous iPhones.
As with previous cellular Apple devices, the iPhone 12 will allow users to connect a Wi-Fi-enabled device like a laptop or tablet to the internet using your iPhone's cellular signal and data. Previously, this connection was only supported through 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. However, with iPhone 12, this has been upgraded to 5GHz.
This could make for a big speed boost when it comes to using a device tethered to your iPhone 12. As noted by HowtoGeek, the speed difference between 2.4GHz and 5GHz is vast:
The biggest difference between the two is speed. Under ideal conditions, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi will support up to 450 Mbps or 600 Mbps, depending on the class of the router. 5 GHz Wi-Fi will support up to 1300 Mbps.
This support is likely built-in to reflect the iPhone 12's support for 5G, which theoretically will give users access to much faster cellular data depending on their coverage.
There is a tradeoff, however, whilst faster, 5GHz Wi-Fi can't travel as far, or through walls as well as 2.4GHz. The impact of this is likely negligible however, as many users are probably tethering to devices just a short distance away, perhaps on a train or in a coffee shop.
The iPhone 12 was released last week featuring Apple's A14 processor, 5G capability, and an all-new design.
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro | From $699 at Apple
Pre-orders are now open for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro at Apple. Devices will begin shipping on October 23.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple Silicon iMac coming first half of 2021, according to report
A new China Times report says that Apple will launch an Apple silicon iMac in the first half of 2021.
Mysk: Link previews could share your location, expose data to third parties
Leaking IP addresses, and your location as a result, is just one of the problems with badly handled link previews.
AirPods, AirPods Pro to get refreshes starting the first half of 2021
Apple is said to be working on new versions of the popular AirPods and AirPods Pro earbuds.
Colorful choices! So which iPhone 12 shade is right for you?
This year, you can select from five colors for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. Which one is your favorite? You decide!